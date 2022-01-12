Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Has $9.19 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,480 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,712 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton makes up 2.7% of Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $9,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 2.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 4.5% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.93.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total value of $302,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total value of $46,826.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DHI traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.01. 83,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,033,559. The firm has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.04 and a 1 year high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.87%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

