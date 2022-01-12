Boston Private Wealth LLC Purchases 9,420 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 31.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,665,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $311,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,564 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,936,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,278,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $173,221,000 after purchasing an additional 592,304 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,253,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $714,194,000 after purchasing an additional 569,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hanesbrands by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,347,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,827,000 after buying an additional 511,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.22.

NYSE:HBI opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.00. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently -66.67%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

