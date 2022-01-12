Boston Private Wealth LLC Purchases 4,165 Shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) by 46.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,227 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enviva Partners were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its position in Enviva Partners by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 26,911 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Enviva Partners by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 15,167 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management increased its position in Enviva Partners by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 10,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Enviva Partners by 312.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 147,721 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 111,932 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000.

Shares of EVA stock opened at $74.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.47 and its 200 day moving average is $60.89. Enviva Partners, LP has a one year low of $44.40 and a one year high of $75.25.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $237.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.11 million. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 17.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -460.27%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Enviva Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

