Boston Private Wealth LLC Purchases 2,699 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,713,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,753,000 after buying an additional 589,641 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 18.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,435,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,187,000 after purchasing an additional 704,816 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,181,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,854,000 after purchasing an additional 44,280 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,345,000 after acquiring an additional 97,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,688,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,101,000 after acquiring an additional 16,321 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $148,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht purchased 217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.66 per share, with a total value of $4,928,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.60.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 39.56%. Starwood Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 120.75%.

Several research analysts have commented on STWD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

