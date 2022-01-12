Boston Private Wealth LLC Purchases 169 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 22.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 15.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 16.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 5.2% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 11,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.80, for a total value of $6,774,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 21,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total value of $4,028,881.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,932 shares of company stock worth $44,170,626 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $207.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $148.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.76 and its 200 day moving average is $188.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.14 and a beta of 1.21. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.88 and a 1 year high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

