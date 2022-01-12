Boston Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at $28,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at $47,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER opened at $43.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.63 billion, a PE ratio of -33.55 and a beta of 1.31. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.57.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on UBER. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.13.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

