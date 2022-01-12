Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $623,000 Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 5.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.0% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 27,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 4.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $242,885.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,352 shares of company stock valued at $834,205. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.74.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $65.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.43. The stock has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 1.75. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $33.78 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

