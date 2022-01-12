Boston Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,321 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,777 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 27.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 24.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 67.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 27.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 16.5% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 38,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $3.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average of $2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.59.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.