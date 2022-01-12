BoringDAO (BOR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $4,250.00

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. BoringDAO has a total market capitalization of $62.10 million and $4,250.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BoringDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $435.70 or 0.00996545 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded down 22.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00061209 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006647 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BoringDAO Coin Profile

BoringDAO (CRYPTO:BOR) is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,528 coins. BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

BoringDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

