Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) were down 2.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.47 and last traded at $24.62. Approximately 565 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.23.

A number of analysts have commented on BRLXF shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$52.25 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.63.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.51.

Boralex, Inc engages in the developing and building renewable energy power facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power Stations, Hydroelectric Power Stations, Thermal Power Stations, and Solar Power Stations. The company was founded on November 9, 1982 and is headquartered in Kingsey Falls, Canada.

