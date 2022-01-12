B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $357.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on B&M European Value Retail to 675.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut B&M European Value Retail from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 14th.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

BMRRY stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.53. The company had a trading volume of 16,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,697. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.37. B&M European Value Retail has a fifty-two week low of $27.03 and a fifty-two week high of $35.51.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.0744 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $0.99.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.