Blue Foundry Bancorp’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on January 12th (NASDAQ:BLFY)

Blue Foundry Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:BLFY) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, January 12th. Blue Foundry Bancorp had issued 27,772,500 shares in its public offering on July 16th. The total size of the offering was $277,725,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of BLFY stock opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $15.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.69.

Get Blue Foundry Bancorp alerts:

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter.

In other news, CMO Michele Dowling Johnson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Brent Michael Ciurlino bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $55,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 17,997 shares of company stock worth $254,631 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFY. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $327,000. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $500,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors own 6.36% of the company’s stock.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

Further Reading: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.