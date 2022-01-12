Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 18,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. 58.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BE. Bank of America increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $23.50 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist began coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.04.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 3.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.60.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 294.75% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $207.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,776 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $63,792.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 4,926 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $104,923.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,588 shares of company stock worth $3,934,893. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

