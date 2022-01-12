Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $49,462.00

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001718 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $49,462.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005386 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00060259 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CRYPTO:BCUG) is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.