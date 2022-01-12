Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES) Shares Up 1.1%

Blencowe Resources Plc (LON:BRES) shares shot up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.60 ($0.06). 110,370 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 371,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.55 ($0.06).

The stock has a market cap of £6.64 million and a PE ratio of -42.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29.

Blencowe Resources Company Profile (LON:BRES)

Blencowe Resources Plc acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Orom-Cross Graphite project covering an area of approximately 520,000 hectares located in Northern Uganda. The company was formerly known as Cora Gold Limited and changed its name to Blencowe Resources Limited in September 2017.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Blencowe Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blencowe Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.