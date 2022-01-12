BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.192 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of BSTZ stock opened at $35.23 on Wednesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $43.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day moving average of $40.05.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

