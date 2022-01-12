BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BYM)

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has raised its dividend by 8.8% over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust alerts:

Shares of BYM opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.49. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $16.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYM. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 79.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 31,403 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the third quarter worth about $1,663,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 18.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.