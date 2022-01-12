BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MUA)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has raised its dividend payment by 14.4% over the last three years.
Shares of MUA opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.81. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $17.72.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.
