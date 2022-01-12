BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MUA)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has raised its dividend payment by 14.4% over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniAssets Fund alerts:

Shares of MUA opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.81. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $17.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 139,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.