BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has increased its dividend by 12.2% over the last three years.

MUI opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.55. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $17.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 170,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,000.

About BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

