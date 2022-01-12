BlackRock Inc. Sells 2,257,711 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,227,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,257,711 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Amphenol worth $3,165,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,654,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 110,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,744 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,492 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 621,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,538,000 after purchasing an additional 44,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,908 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APH shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.86.

In other news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $82.61 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $58.58 and a one year high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

