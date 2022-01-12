BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,499,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67,406 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Roper Technologies worth $3,345,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,571,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,030,262,000 after acquiring an additional 33,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,664,000 after purchasing an additional 107,357 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,120,000 after purchasing an additional 248,542 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,079,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $927,735,000 after purchasing an additional 92,353 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,682,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $790,895,000 after purchasing an additional 228,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $460.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $478.73 and a 200 day moving average of $476.87. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.23 and a 12 month high of $505.00. The firm has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total value of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

