BlackRock Inc. Has $3.09 Billion Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,755,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 725,764 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.10% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $3,091,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,482,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,161,000 after buying an additional 403,074 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,496,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $624,506.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $25,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,436 shares of company stock worth $2,281,770. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.70.

NYSE:PEG opened at $65.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of -49.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $67.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.93.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.