BlackRock Inc. Has $2.93 Billion Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,981,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,211,407 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 18.25% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $2,927,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 674,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,085,000 after purchasing an additional 12,104 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 26,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 97,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 54,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 71,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 10,677 shares in the last quarter.

IUSB stock opened at $52.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.32. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $52.01 and a 1 year high of $54.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

