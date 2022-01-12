BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,721,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,852 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.18% of Lululemon Athletica worth $2,720,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,149,240,000 after purchasing an additional 540,785 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,143,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $417,408,000 after purchasing an additional 482,605 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,445,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 398.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 427,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $156,140,000 after purchasing an additional 341,906 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $346.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $425.57 and its 200 day moving average is $409.90. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.46.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.