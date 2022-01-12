BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,804,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.23% of General Mills worth $2,620,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in General Mills by 2.6% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 182,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,933,000 after buying an additional 26,459 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 748,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,785,000 after purchasing an additional 13,166 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 518.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 15,209 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $332,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,327 shares of company stock worth $4,342,037. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GIS opened at $68.53 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $69.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

