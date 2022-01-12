BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Announces $0.21 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has raised its dividend payment by 1.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE:BME opened at $47.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.49 and its 200 day moving average is $48.03. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

