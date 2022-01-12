BitWhite (BTW) Market Capitalization Tops $115,987.92

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. In the last seven days, BitWhite has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One BitWhite coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. BitWhite has a total market cap of $115,987.92 and approximately $93,133.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006568 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000325 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Profile

BitWhite is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

BitWhite Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

