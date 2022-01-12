BitDAO Price Tops $1.93 on Major Exchanges (BIT)

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. BitDAO has a total market cap of $1.13 billion and $88.76 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitDAO coin can now be bought for about $1.93 or 0.00004530 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BitDAO has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00060580 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00078217 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.97 or 0.07561536 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,509.56 or 0.99609834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00068062 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003211 BTC.

BitDAO Coin Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO . BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

