BitcoinZ 24-Hour Volume Tops $529,377.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 23.2% higher against the dollar. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $3.82 million and approximately $529,377.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.94 or 0.00328238 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.09 or 0.00134739 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00084805 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000225 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 10,752,871,135 coins. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

