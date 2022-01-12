Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Trading 24.1% Lower Over Last Week

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $5.48 million and $120.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.15 or 0.00002682 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.65 or 0.00334130 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.07 or 0.00136015 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00084588 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002197 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000223 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

