Bitcoin Cash (BCH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.88 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 11th. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $7.01 billion and approximately $4.88 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $370.04 or 0.00864817 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,788.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.51 or 0.00255938 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00023586 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003148 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,952,681 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.

