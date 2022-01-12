Bismuth Achieves Market Cap of $1.98 Million (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0847 or 0.00000194 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bismuth has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and $488.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00011873 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,481,880 coins and its circulating supply is 23,324,646 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

