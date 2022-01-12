Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.38

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.38 and last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 15728 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bird Global in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bird Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.10.

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $65.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bird Global Inc will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Bird Global Company Profile (NYSE:BRDS)

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

