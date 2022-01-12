Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Biophytis SA (NASDAQ:BPTS) dropped 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $4.90. Approximately 1,706 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 2,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biophytis in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Get Biophytis alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.35.

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases and the treatment of severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses that lead to age-related diseases.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Biophytis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biophytis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.