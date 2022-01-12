Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

Research analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BNOX. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Bionomics in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Bionomics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Bionomics in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of BNOX opened at $12.51 on Monday. Bionomics has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

Bionomics Limited is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical developing novel, allosteric ion channel modulators designed to transform the lives of patients suffering from serious central nervous system disorders. Bionomics Limited is based in ADELAIDE, Australia.

