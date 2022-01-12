BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Acquired by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 17.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,315.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 45.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. William Blair raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.76.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $130,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,239 shares of company stock valued at $828,680. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRN traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.57. 19,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809,413. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.59 and a 1 year high of $92.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,112.38, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.24.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

