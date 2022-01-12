BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) COO Greef Roderick De Sells 10,816 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) COO Greef Roderick De sold 10,816 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $332,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Greef Roderick De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 29th, Greef Roderick De sold 705 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $27,755.85.

On Thursday, November 18th, Greef Roderick De sold 7,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $355,250.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Greef Roderick De sold 7,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $359,730.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Greef Roderick De sold 2,371 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $105,794.02.

On Thursday, October 14th, Greef Roderick De sold 1,221 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $48,803.37.

NASDAQ BLFS traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,334. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $60.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 316.13, a PEG ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.19.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.65 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

