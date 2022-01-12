Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Trading Down 7.8%

Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) fell 7.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $185.69 and last traded at $186.09. 10,725 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,854,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $201.93.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BILL. Evercore ISI began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. raised their target price on Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Bill.com from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bill.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.39.

The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of -117.96 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $269.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.38, for a total value of $2,973,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,500 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.43, for a total value of $1,354,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 448,616 shares of company stock valued at $133,618,785. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 2,283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1,038.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

