Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) PT Lowered to $44.00

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.22.

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $45.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.47. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $40.06 and a 1-year high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Big Lots in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Big Lots by 2,042.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

