Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Barclays

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $45.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BIG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Big Lots from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $45.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.20. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $40.06 and a 1-year high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Big Lots will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,494,000 after acquiring an additional 119,085 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Big Lots by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,051,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,427,000 after purchasing an additional 20,476 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Big Lots by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,252,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Big Lots by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 726,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,495,000 after purchasing an additional 22,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after acquiring an additional 341,116 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

