Bifrost (BFC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.03 Million

Bifrost (CURRENCY:BFC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. During the last week, Bifrost has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Bifrost has a total market cap of $42.37 million and $2.03 million worth of Bifrost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bifrost coin can currently be bought for $0.0851 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bifrost

Bifrost (BFC) is a coin. Bifrost’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,174,199 coins. The official website for Bifrost is thebifrost.io . Bifrost’s official message board is medium.com/bifrost/bfc-initial-uniswap-listing-8f38e1179b16 . Bifrost’s official Twitter account is @HxkWTHbBq640IAh and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bifrost is a multichain middleware platform that enables developers to use multiple blockchain protocols simultaneously and seamlessly. “

Bifrost Coin Trading

