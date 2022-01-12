Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

BCYC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

Shares of BCYC opened at $51.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 9.04. Bicycle Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $62.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.77 and a beta of -0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.23.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 562.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 million. On average, analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $2,543,508.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 4,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $277,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,217 shares of company stock worth $2,824,308. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,828,000 after buying an additional 228,442 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 198,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after buying an additional 78,407 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,834,000. 56.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.