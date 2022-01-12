BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,100 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,000 ($27.15) to GBX 2,100 ($28.51) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,860 ($25.25) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($27.15) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($29.86) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,217.14 ($30.10).

Shares of LON:BHP opened at GBX 2,356.50 ($31.99) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,074.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. BHP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,774.56 ($24.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,505 ($34.00). The company has a market capitalization of £119.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.20.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

