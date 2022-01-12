Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. cut its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,565 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 34.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Best Buy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 5.5% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 15.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 818 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 14.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.29.

NYSE:BBY traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.79. The stock had a trading volume of 144,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,473,346. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.94 and its 200 day moving average is $112.58. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.54 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The stock has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.13%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

