Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.09

Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.09 and last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 9263 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BGRY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Berkshire Grey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Berkshire Grey in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Grey Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VK Services LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter valued at $397,672,000. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,733,000. Canaan Partners X LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,547,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,857,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter worth $8,269,000.

Berkshire Grey Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

