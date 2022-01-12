Berenberg Bank Increases 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Price Target to GBX 2,700

4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,300 ($31.22) to GBX 2,700 ($36.65) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($44.79) price target on shares of 4imprint Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($50.22) price target on shares of 4imprint Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,980 ($40.45).

Shares of 4imprint Group stock opened at GBX 2,690 ($36.51) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.38. 4imprint Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,152.65 ($29.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,265 ($44.32). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,853.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,862.06. The company has a market cap of £755.51 million and a PE ratio of 181.63.

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

