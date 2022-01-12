Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) a €317.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €317.00 ($360.23) target price on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €293.00 ($332.95) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays set a €299.00 ($339.77) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €241.00 ($273.86) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €275.00 ($312.50) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($323.86) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €280.10 ($318.30).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1 year low of €164.50 ($186.93) and a 1 year high of €200.00 ($227.27).

