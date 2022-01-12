Beam Therapeutics Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.91) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) – Wedbush lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.91) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.93). Wedbush also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.90) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.96) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($9.82) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BEAM. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.22.

Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $75.68 on Wednesday. Beam Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $56.34 and a 1-year high of $138.52. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.86.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.65% and a negative net margin of 51,395.01%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEAM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $2,151,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

