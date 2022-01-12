Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 935 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,652,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $234,097,000 after acquiring an additional 193,215 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.8% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 45,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.1% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.89.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $117.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.79 and a 52-week high of $155.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.56. The company has a market capitalization of $71.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.75.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 421.63%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

