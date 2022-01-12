Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of L. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Loews by 1.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Loews by 10.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 732,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,484,000 after acquiring an additional 66,539 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Loews by 58.6% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 141,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 52,300 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Loews by 102.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Loews by 57.3% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 540,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,172,000 after acquiring an additional 196,695 shares during the period. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $61.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.11 and a 200 day moving average of $55.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.95. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $45.11 and a 12-month high of $61.18.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.08%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 5,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $305,271.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $505,657.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,584 shares of company stock worth $836,032. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

